Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 65,572 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,927,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,572 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of Motorola Solutions worth $270,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 32,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 18.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 90.6% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 51,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 24,656 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.29.

Shares of MSI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.09. The company had a trading volume of 896,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,210. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $120.77 and a 1-year high of $187.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.66. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.69% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,800 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $278,485.53. Insiders have sold a total of 12,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,336 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

