Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,365 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,882 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.25% of NVR worth $271,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in NVR by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 23 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in NVR by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in NVR by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total transaction of $7,936,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,650.00.

NVR stock traded up $198.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4,219.53. 20,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,311. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 5.80. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,043.01 and a 52-week high of $4,318.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4,036.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3,353.69.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $42.00 by $0.50. NVR had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 33.66%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 219.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

