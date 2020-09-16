Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $266.43 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,713,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 558,412 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of AbbVie worth $266,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in AbbVie by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 723,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,049,000 after acquiring an additional 350,206 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 290,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $19,426,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in AbbVie by 6.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,248,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,539,000 after acquiring an additional 80,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,257,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,173,000 after buying an additional 456,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $89.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,302,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,050,307. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.82 and its 200 day moving average is $89.39. The company has a market cap of $159.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.