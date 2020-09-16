Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,775,017 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,947,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,775,017 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.72% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $276,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,404,808,000 after buying an additional 3,611,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,288,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,009,595,000 after buying an additional 3,268,277 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 93,808.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,136,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,694,000 after buying an additional 3,133,188 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 289.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,499,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,058,000 after buying an additional 2,600,369 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 41.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,363,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,699 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. UBS Group raised their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.41.

In related news, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $405,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,758.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.65, for a total value of $158,516.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,636 shares of company stock worth $14,109,825 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock traded up $3.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,125,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,207. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.00.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.28). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.37%.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

