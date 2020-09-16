Pro-Dex Inc (NASDAQ:PDEX) CFO Alisha Charlton Sells 1,500 Shares

Pro-Dex Inc (NASDAQ:PDEX) CFO Alisha Charlton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $45,270.00.

Shares of Pro-Dex stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.42. 9,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,888. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pro-Dex Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.98.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.45. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 34.17%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pro-Dex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pro-Dex by 10,800.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Pro-Dex during the first quarter worth approximately $758,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 52,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex during the 2nd quarter valued at $566,000. 17.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and shavers and machined parts. In addition, it provides engineering, and quality and regulatory consulting services.

