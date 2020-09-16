Pundi X (NPXS) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Pundi X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pundi X has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $35.19 million and approximately $719,549.00 worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00043382 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.00 or 0.04317808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004686 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00058054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009102 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00034838 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

Pundi X (NPXS) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,549,026,524 coins and its circulating supply is 234,566,874,619 coins. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix.

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

