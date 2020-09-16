Rarible 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.20 Million (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Rarible token can now be purchased for approximately $7.20 or 0.00065284 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Rarible has traded up 32.1% against the US dollar. Rarible has a market cap of $6.16 million and $2.20 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00045888 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00252563 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00098113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.13 or 0.01488289 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00189768 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,330 tokens. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari.

Buying and Selling Rarible

