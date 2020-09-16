Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) CFO Sells $137,500.00 in Stock

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $137,500.00.

RYN stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,110. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $33.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.26. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.78%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Rayonier from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 12.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 579,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after buying an additional 63,841 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 4.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 745,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,490,000 after acquiring an additional 192,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.