Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Liquidia Technologies (LQDA)

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ: LQDA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/8/2020 – Liquidia Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/1/2020 – Liquidia Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock.

8/28/2020 – Liquidia Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/26/2020 – Liquidia Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock.

8/19/2020 – Liquidia Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/18/2020 – Liquidia Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Liquidia Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/12/2020 – Liquidia Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Liquidia Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company's product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. "

Shares of LQDA traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.94. 147,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,622. The firm has a market cap of $204.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.33. Liquidia Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies Inc will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc purchased 1,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 17.7% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,951,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,431,000 after purchasing an additional 292,970 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the second quarter worth $15,788,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Liquidia Technologies in the second quarter valued at $6,736,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia Technologies in the second quarter valued at $3,789,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liquidia Technologies in the second quarter valued at $3,368,000. 55.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

