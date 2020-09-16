Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Suncor Energy (SU)

Suncor Energy (TSE: SU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/14/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$31.00 to C$30.00.

9/9/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from C$28.00 to C$26.00.

9/9/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore Inc from C$28.00 to C$26.00.

9/8/2020 – Suncor Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

9/8/2020 – Suncor Energy was given a new C$25.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/18/2020 – Suncor Energy was given a new C$28.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Suncor Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$28.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$32.00 to C$31.00.

7/23/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2020 – Suncor Energy was given a new C$31.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$27.00 to C$29.00.

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$17.62 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$14.02 and a 12 month high of C$45.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.60) by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.62 billion. Research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently -42.77%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

