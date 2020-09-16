Remme (REM) Price Tops $0.0023 on Exchanges

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Remme token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including Kuna, Tidex, IDEX and Gate.io. Remme has a total market cap of $2.27 million and $98,901.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Remme has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Remme Token Profile

REM is a token. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 995,615,826 tokens. The official website for Remme is remme.io. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme.

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Tidex, Kuna, IDEX, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

