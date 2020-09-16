Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,736.00

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Restart Energy MWAT has a total market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $22,736.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Restart Energy MWAT has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Restart Energy MWAT token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, IDEX, Kucoin and CoinZest.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Restart Energy MWAT alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00043408 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $473.88 or 0.04297050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009080 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00058021 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00034789 BTC.

Restart Energy MWAT Token Profile

Restart Energy MWAT is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Restart Energy MWAT is restartenergy.io.

Buying and Selling Restart Energy MWAT

Restart Energy MWAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinZest, Coinsuper, IDEX, Kucoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Restart Energy MWAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Restart Energy MWAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Restart Energy MWAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Restart Energy MWAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.