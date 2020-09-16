Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Stake Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $57.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.96. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $64.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $389.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.17%.

Several brokerages have commented on RBA. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.21.

In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 4,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $294,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $929,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,231.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,789 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

