ROOBEE Market Capitalization Achieves $6.49 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One ROOBEE token can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $6.49 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00043444 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $477.41 or 0.04327884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009076 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00058004 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00034906 BTC.

ROOBEE Token Profile

ROOBEE is a token. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,002,571,631 tokens. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest.

ROOBEE Token Trading

ROOBEE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.