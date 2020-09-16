Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RDS.A. Barclays downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.24. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $61.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.12. The firm has a market cap of $108.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.47. Royal Dutch Shell had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Dutch Shell will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.