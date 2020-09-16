Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by Alliance Wealth Management Group

Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,737 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 145.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after acquiring an additional 43,857 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000.

SCHO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.50. 911,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,253. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.57.

