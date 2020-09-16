SelfSell Trading Up 5.3% Over Last Week (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, SelfSell has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. SelfSell has a market cap of $45,690.15 and $204.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SelfSell coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitinka, OKEx and LBank.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00024735 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 136.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000854 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell Coin Profile

SelfSell is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com.

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OKEx and Bitinka. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

