Short Interest in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Decreases By 17.8%

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the August 15th total of 105,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $370.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.64. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.20 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $37.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.90 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 13.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 263,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after buying an additional 17,751 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 23.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the first quarter worth $181,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 17.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 13,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CATC. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

