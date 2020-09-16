Short Interest in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) Rises By 20.2%

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the August 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In other news, President Timothy M. Kohl sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $463,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Marten Transport by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after buying an additional 550,088 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,634,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the second quarter worth about $7,146,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marten Transport by 133.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after buying an additional 278,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,751,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,462,000 after acquiring an additional 244,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRTN shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Loop Capital raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.33 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.33 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marten Transport presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Marten Transport stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.21. 441,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,672. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.06. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $212.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.80 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.86%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

