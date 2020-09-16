Short Interest in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Increases By 17.4%

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,560,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the August 15th total of 14,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 16,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $562,325.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,646.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,507 shares of company stock worth $1,379,526. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 74,950.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, May 29th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.39.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.08. 8,224,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,764,981. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.03. Marvell Technology Group has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.