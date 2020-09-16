Short Interest in MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Expands By 20.7%

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 9,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of MDJH stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 10,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,069. MDJM has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06.

Get MDJM alerts:

About MDJM

MDJM Ltd., through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; real estate consulting services, such as integrated marketing planning, advertising planning and strategy, and sales planning strategy for real estate developers, real estate design institutes and agencies, urban planning bureaus of various levels of governments, and urban rail transportation companies, as well as urban infrastructure development companies; and independent training services for real estate developers.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for MDJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.