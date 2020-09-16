SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,846,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.16% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $438,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 32.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 16,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $891,000.

SITE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

Shares of SITE opened at $118.73 on Wednesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a twelve month low of $53.29 and a twelve month high of $132.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.92.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $817.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.74 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 5,400 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total transaction of $681,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $1,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,911,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,507,818. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

