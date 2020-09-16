Sony (NYSE:SNE) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer

Sony (NYSE:SNE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.79% from the company’s current price.

SNE has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sony in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sony currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

Get Sony alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNE opened at $76.46 on Wednesday. Sony has a 12-month low of $50.94 and a 12-month high of $84.14. The company has a market cap of $95.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.57.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $18.31 billion during the quarter. Sony had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 13.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sony will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,582,000 after purchasing an additional 402,808 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,340,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,317,000 after acquiring an additional 73,531 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the second quarter worth $78,084,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sony by 245.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,137,000 after purchasing an additional 689,675 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sony by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 907,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,718,000 after purchasing an additional 53,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.