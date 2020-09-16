Soundwatch Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Soundwatch Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 172.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,074 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,554,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,077 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,753,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,724,000 after acquiring an additional 155,317 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,041,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,976,000 after acquiring an additional 882,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,336,000 after acquiring an additional 397,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,077,000 after purchasing an additional 192,389 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VV stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.94. 144,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,057. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.26. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $100.90 and a 1 year high of $167.10.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

