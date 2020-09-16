Soundwatch Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period.

QUAL stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.78. 752,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.46. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

