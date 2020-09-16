Soundwatch Capital LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.0% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $400,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 83,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,915,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $4.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $274.61. The company had a trading volume of 42,235,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,157,930. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $303.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.28.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

