SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,203 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.51% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XHE. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHE opened at $96.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.58. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.23 and a fifty-two week high of $99.14.

