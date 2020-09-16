Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 249.17 ($3.26).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Barclays lowered Standard Life Aberdeen to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

In related news, insider Stephanie Bruce bought 103,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £275,226.35 ($359,631.97). In the last quarter, insiders bought 103,954 shares of company stock valued at $27,547,700.

Standard Life Aberdeen stock opened at GBX 234 ($3.06) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 249.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 242.27. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52 week low of GBX 170.30 ($2.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 338.25 ($4.42). The company has a current ratio of 16.36, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a GBX 7.30 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. Standard Life Aberdeen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.28%.

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.