Stealth 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,661.00 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last week, Stealth has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0599 or 0.00000543 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. Stealth has a market cap of $2.21 million and $3,661.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005417 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004345 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001158 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001071 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00031545 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Stealth Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 36,960,183 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

