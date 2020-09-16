SteepCoin (STEEP) Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.00

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One SteepCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Crex24 and SouthXchange. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $16,344.70 and approximately $3.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

