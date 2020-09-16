Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Steris were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Steris by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Steris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Steris by 257.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,248,000 after buying an additional 146,726 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Steris by 4,021,612.5% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 321,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,367,000 after buying an additional 321,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Steris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $753,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Steris in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Steris in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.67.

Shares of STE stock opened at $169.64 on Wednesday. Steris PLC has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.08.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.33. Steris had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In other Steris news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 5,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total transaction of $837,040.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,067.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $334,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,355 shares of company stock worth $4,987,790 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

