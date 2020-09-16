Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 7,755 Shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Houlihan Lokey worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. 71.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $58.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.36.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $550,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $550,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLI. Wolfe Research started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

