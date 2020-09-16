Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 99,440 Shares of CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,085,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,440 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 2.92% of CRH Medical worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CRH Medical by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,105,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 388,070 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CRH Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in CRH Medical by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 183,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 15,331 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CRH Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CRH Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Get CRH Medical alerts:

In other CRH Medical news, President James Kreger sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $26,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 78,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRHM shares. TheStreet lowered CRH Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on CRH Medical from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CRH Medical from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of CRH Medical in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.

CRHM stock opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. CRH Medical Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 million.

CRH Medical Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

Featured Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.