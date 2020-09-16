Stifel Financial Corp Buys 11,625 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,625 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.13% of nVent Electric worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 36,536.4% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 936.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 150.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 15.4% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NYSE:NVT opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. nVent Electric PLC has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

NVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.