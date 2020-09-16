Stifel Financial Corp Buys 15,995 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,458 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,995 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Wynn Resorts worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,526,953 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $784,153,000 after purchasing an additional 237,074 shares during the period. Rip Road Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $12,544,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,174 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 15,098 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on WYNN. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.69.

Shares of WYNN opened at $82.28 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.84 and a 200 day moving average of $79.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.98) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.82 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $217,630.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $36,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

