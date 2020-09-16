Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 59.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 127,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,002,000 after purchasing an additional 28,647 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $263.16 on Wednesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $155.91 and a 52 week high of $283.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.42 and a 200 day moving average of $223.69.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.