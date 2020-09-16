Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.18 Million Position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,744 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 108.0% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 273,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,748,000 after buying an additional 141,955 shares during the last quarter. Mark Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 19.5% during the second quarter. Mark Asset Management LP now owns 124,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 20,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,122,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,096 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 190,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 314.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 23,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,371 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $338,910.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,977.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 35,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $2,034,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,202,152.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,548,044 shares of company stock valued at $194,378,652 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on Z. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Z opened at $91.17 on Wednesday. Zillow Group Inc has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $92.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.52 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.49 and a 200-day moving average of $57.31. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $768.35 million during the quarter.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

