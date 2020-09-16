Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $80.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.55. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

