Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,518 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 71.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,635,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,921,000 after buying an additional 682,701 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,197,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,988,000 after purchasing an additional 666,299 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 288,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 17,283 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 372.2% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 66,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 52,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $45,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,989.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Stephens downgraded KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BofA Securities lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.54.

KeyCorp stock opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.48.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

