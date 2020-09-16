Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 2,862 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 51,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $1,238,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,752,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,764,000 after acquiring an additional 300,900 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 269,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 631.9% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 155,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 134,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.54.

HIG opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.72.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

