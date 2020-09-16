Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 55,073 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 1,015.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,073 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 115.3% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 13,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2,682.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,038,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,461 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 208.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,923 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 494.4% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 81,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 67,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 137.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 61,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 35,640 shares in the last quarter.

VLUE opened at $75.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.22. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.