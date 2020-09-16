Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 6,873 Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,617,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,935,000 after purchasing an additional 70,237 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 78.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,487,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,149 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,615,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,086,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 929,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,638,000 after acquiring an additional 63,283 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 4.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 891,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,712,000 after acquiring an additional 33,988 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $107.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -324.55 and a beta of 1.21. Guidewire Software Inc has a twelve month low of $71.64 and a twelve month high of $124.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.85 and its 200 day moving average is $101.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.38. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $243.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.75.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 3,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.86, for a total value of $324,961.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,240.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $77,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,620 shares of company stock worth $5,757,440 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

