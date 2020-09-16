Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,059 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,363.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 23,160 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 168,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 93,175 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 94,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period.

SPHD opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.18.

