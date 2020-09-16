Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,002,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,847,011,000 after buying an additional 1,127,576 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth $268,507,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,504,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,631,000 after buying an additional 640,984 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 32.6% during the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,149,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,662,000 after buying an additional 528,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 92.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 535,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,177,000 after buying an additional 257,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total transaction of $439,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,044 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total value of $3,207,438.00. Insiders have sold 25,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,033,353 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moody’s from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.33.

MCO stock opened at $286.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.68 and its 200-day moving average is $259.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The company has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.14. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

