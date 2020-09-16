Stifel Financial Corp Sells 31,933 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,933 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,139.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,695.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.89. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $50.29.

