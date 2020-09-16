Stifel Financial Corp Sells 3,872 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.27% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 77.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 249,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,279,000 after buying an additional 108,818 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,087,000 after purchasing an additional 80,456 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,605,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 149,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,068,000.

Shares of JKE opened at $269.29 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $158.00 and a 52-week high of $286.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.33.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

