Stifel Financial Corp Sells 5,222 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,222 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson by 341.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $229.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James downgraded Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.07.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $206.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.15. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

