Stifel Financial Corp Sells 80,635 Shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80,635 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of UGI worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

NYSE:UGI opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.55. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.91. UGI Corp has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $51.14.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.89%.

In related news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.76 per share, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays raised UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.