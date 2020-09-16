Stifel Financial Corp Sells 903 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,594,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,955,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,338,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $992,321,000 after purchasing an additional 177,932 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,338,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,316,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,361,000 after purchasing an additional 168,850 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in DTE Energy by 621.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,167,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,406 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DTE opened at $118.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.45. DTE Energy Co has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on DTE shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.86.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

