Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 16th (AAPL, BGSWF, BNR, CBGPF, DLG, FPE, HEXO, HLIT, IPPLF, JEN)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

BW Offshore (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €52.00 ($61.18) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €71.50 ($84.12) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €62.00 ($72.94) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €58.00 ($68.24) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €55.00 ($64.71) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) was given a €48.50 ($57.06) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €41.00 ($48.24) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They currently have a $0.75 target price on the stock.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Tudor Pickering. Tudor Pickering currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) was given a €29.00 ($34.12) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Marcus Corporation engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through two segments: Movie Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Company’s movie theatre division owns or manages screens at locations in several states, as well as a family entertainment center. Marcus’ lodging division owns or manages hotels and resorts in several states, as well as a vacation club. It also provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development. The Marcus Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) was given a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $63.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

BiomX (NASDAQ:PHGE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BiomX Ltd is a clinical stage microbiome company. It engages in developing both natural and engineered phage cocktails designed to target and destroy bacteria which affect the appearance of skin, as well as harmful bacteria in chronic diseases, such as IBD, PSC and cancer. BiomX Ltd, formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, as well as innovating in the field of precision medicine. Progenity, Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Perspecta delivers IT services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. Their enterprise-based offerings and solutions for U.S. government customers include: Cloud, Platform and IT Outsourcing Services, Enterprise and Cloud Applications, Enterprise Security, Mobility and Workplace, and Analytics. They have existing contracts with a range of public sector entities ranging from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs and the U.S. Department of Defense, to the United States Postal Service, the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and large state and local government customers such as the county of San Diego, California. “

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is a fintech enterprise. It provides end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent opportunities to merchant network and distribution partners. Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is based in Alpharetta, United States. “

Sony (NYSE:SNE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

